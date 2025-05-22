Subject All Future Contracts To Strict Procurement Test, Lawyers Tell FG

Share

The Federal Government has been advised to subject all future contracts to strict procurement procedures and rigorous due diligence to avoid a repeat of the controversial Process & Industrial Developments Ltd (P&ID) saga.

This advice came from Shaistah Akhtar, a Partner at Mishcon de Reya LLP, and one of the foreign legal counsels who successfully represented Nigeria in the high-profile case. Speaking at a send-off ceremony for the Director of Legal Services at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Kofo Salam-Alada, Akhtar outlined essential safeguards the government should adopt before awarding high-value contracts.

She stressed the importance of strengthening procurement processes and conducting thorough background checks to mitigate risks, noting, “These are the kinds of issues to watch out for in the procurement and contracting processes, especially with high-value transactions.”

The P&ID case involved a staggering $11 billion arbitral award against Nigeria, which was later overturned by a UK court on grounds of fraud and corruption. Akhtar pointed out that despite Nigeria’s sophisticated anti-corruption and anti-money laundering frameworks, “things went wrong — government officials were bribed, and the contract lacked the robustness expected for such a significant transaction.”

According to her, “There was no due diligence done on the contractors, who turned out to be a two-man operation with no assets and no verifiable track record. It was a flimsy contract for such a large-scale, long-term project.”

She warned that Nigeria must learn from this experience, adding, “This case presented many red flags from the beginning. It’s a cautionary tale for how not to approach public-private partnerships or contractual obligations involving national resources.”

Akhtar explained that P&ID, a shell company, had claimed billions in damages over a failed gas supply and processing agreement that never even took off. The potential liability, she said, was enormous: “The $11 billion award represented nearly one-third of Nigeria’s foreign reserves and surpassed the country’s annual education, health, and security budgets combined.”

Highlighting the victory’s broader significance, she said, “The outcome not only lifted an enormous economic burden but also reinforced Nigeria’s anti-corruption stance and sent a powerful deterrent message to fraudsters.”

Akhtar also paid glowing tribute to Mr. Kofo Salam-Alada, praising his central role in Nigeria’s success in the case. “Mr. Salam-Alada was integral to this outcome. While the Ministry of Justice, the CBN, and the Ministry of Petroleum were involved, Kofo was the point person handling day-to-day coordination with us as legal counsel.”

She commended his commitment, saying, “He worked tirelessly for over five and a half years, going above and beyond to ensure we had the necessary information and support. His diligence, professionalism, and patriotism were evident throughout the process.”

Akhtar concluded with a heartfelt message: “Mr. Salam-Alada has made an indelible mark. His efforts helped save Nigeria from a crippling financial blow. It has been a pleasure working with him, and his contribution will benefit generations to come. He is a true servant of Nigeria.”

