SUBEB, UBEC To Train 185 Teachers In Hard-to-reach Delta Schools

The Delta State Universal Basic Education Board, in conjunction with the Universal Basic Education Commissioner, have shortlisted 185 teachers in rural and hard-to-reach schools in the state for training in multi-grade pedagogy.

This came a few hours after the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education in the state read riot act against indecent dressing among teachers that are in the habit of wearing tinted, twisted or dreaded hairs, long eyelashes, bushy beards and other indecent wears to school premises.

The Commissioner in-charge, Mrs Rose Ezewu said, “No more coming to work in Delta with bushy, braided hair, sleeveless blouses, artificial nails and other indecent appearance.”

She warned head teachers and principals against shielding transferred teachers from resuming at their duty posts.

Multi-grade pedagogy is a global initiative driven in Nigeria by UBEC in collaboration with UNICEF, targeted at reducing learning gaps and ensuring inclusive education.

The Executive Chairman of the Board, Hon Samuel Mariere, supported by the Director (Teacher Development Department), Mrs Eru Ezefili in Asaba yesterday said that with the theme; ‘Reducing Out-of-School Children through Multigrade Pedagogy,’ they would go through mixed ability classes.

He said that the beneficiaries will gain capacity in challenging environments where they often cater for learners of different ages and grade levels within a single classroom.

Ezefili said that the training shall feature practical sessions, group activities, and expert-led modules aimed at boosting teachers’ competence and confidence, in line with the meaningful education pursuit of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of the state.