SUBEB Tasks Communities In Bauchi North To Protect Renovated Schools

The Bauchi State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has urged education managers and rural communities in Bauchi North Senatorial District to take ownership of public school facilities and protect them from vandalism as renovation works continue across the state.

The Director of School Services, Mallam Zuhairu Usman, made the call while briefing education stakeholders, community and religious leaders during an inspection tour of schools undergoing rehabilitation.

He said the ongoing renovation, which includes the replacement of collapsed roofing structures and rehabilitation of dilapidated facilities, is aimed at creating a conducive learning environment and restoring the lost glory of basic education.

Schools benefiting from the intervention include Zubo, Hurare, Galdimari, Wambiyo, Gudda, Zadawa, Duhuwar Kura, Itas and Darazo Primary and Junior Secondary Schools.

Usman attributed the decay of school infrastructure to years of neglect, windstorms and vandalism, particularly the removal of desks by scrap dealers, assuring that SUBEB would not tolerate further destruction of school property.

He pledged that the board, under the leadership of its Executive Chairman, Alhaji Adamu Muhammad Duguri, would sustain the renovation exercise and provide furniture and learning materials to affected schools.

Stakeholders and community leaders commended Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed and SUBEB for the initiative, expressing optimism that the intervention would improve learning conditions and strengthen basic education in the state.