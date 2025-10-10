SUBEB Flays Derailing Posts Against Oborevwori’s Educational Strides

The Delta State Universal Education Board (SUBEB) has rejected the viral social media posts against the meaningful education pursuit of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori. The Board maintained that the Governor has recorded significant feats in decongesting schools in the state with supportive learning kits.

The chairman of the Board, Hon Samuel Mari- ere, who spoke on the commencement of the Basic Education Delta Sports Competition in Asaba yesterday said the Governor ordered the distribution of 1,000 chairs to schools that are in dare need in the state.

He said against the antics of detractors, pupils of the state-owned schools have been excelling in several state and national competitions and won laurels for the state. He said, “The 2027 transfer windows is around the corner.

Political jobbers are maliciously sponsoring social media attacks to discredit Governor ahead of the general elections because they have lost from all fronts. “What detractors of the Govemor are taking advantage of is, they will take photos of ancient and abandoned buildings that were built by colonial masters but leave the newly constructed ones and start posting them on social media as dilapidated buildings in our schools premises.”