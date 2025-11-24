Subair Named Board Chair As LIRS Emerges Top Revenue Agency

The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) has once again demonstrated excellence and sector leadership as it received major recognitions at the 2025 Peak Performer Awards, held at the Lagos Oriental Hotel on Tuesday, November 18, 2025

Solidifying its position as a leading institution in public sector excellence and innovation, in a proud moment for the agency, while the Executive Chairman, Mr. Ayodele Subair, was featured on the cover of the 2025 edition of Peak Performer Magazine, he also received the prestigious “Board Chair of the Year” Award, recognising his visionary leadership, strategic direction, and outstanding results in advancing revenue administration in Lagos State.

The honour underscores Mr Subair’s consistent drive for performance excellence, digital transformation, and operational efficiency, which have strengthened LIRS’ position as a national benchmark in revenue innovation and development.

Under Mr Subair’s leadership, LIRS has executed strategic reforms, deployed technology-driven processes, and delivered improved service efficiency, helping to establish Lagos State as a model for modern tax administration in Nigeria.

In addition to the Executive Chairman’s recognition, at the event, LIRS itself was awarded the “Peak Performing Revenue Agency” Award, a testament to the agency’s dedication to transparent governance, continuous improvement, and modern revenue practices that support Lagos State’s economic growth.

At the event, other legacy builders’ awardees who were duly recognised included Chief Chris O. Okunowo -Legal Profession, Dr Godwin Ehigiamusoe -Financial Services Sector, Austin Avuru -Oil & Gas, Dr John Obaro -Payment Services, Dr Victoria A. Samson -Oil & Gas, Dr Abiodun Adedipe -Professional Services, Prof. Chris Uwaje -Information Technology, Dotun Sulaiman and Ufot Udeme – Professional Services.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Subair expressed appreciation for the recognition, stating: “This award is a reflection of the hard work, commitment, and professionalism of the entire LIRS team.

Our mission has always been to drive innovation, enhance efficiency, and contribute significantly to Lagos State’s development. We remain committed to raising standards, improving service delivery, and building a world-class revenue administration system.”

The 2025 Peak Performer Awards brought together leaders from business, governance, and development sectors to celebrate accomplishments that continue to reshape institutions and inspire national transformation.

LIRS’ dual recognition further reinforces its role as a performance-driven agency committed to impactful leadership, modernization, and exceptional public service.