Suarez To Join Messi At Inter Miami

In order to rejoin former Barcelona teammate, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez has completed his one-year transfer to Inter Miami.

After a tremendously successful season with Gremio, the 36-year-old Uruguayan striker has joined the David Beckham-owned team in Florida.

Suarez scored 17 goals and registered 11 assists in 33 league appearances as the Brazilian side narrowly missed out on the title to Palmeiras, with yet another new domestic challenge now on the horizon.

Bienvenido Luis Suárez, al sueño de Miami 💫 pic.twitter.com/Vi3bJZ679f — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) December 22, 2023

The South American icon said: “I’m very happy and excited to take on this new challenge with Inter Miami.

“I can’t wait to get started and I’m ready to work to make the dream of winning more titles with this great club a reality.

“I’m optimistic about what we can achieve together with our shared ambition.

“I will give my all to bring joy to these great fans I’ve heard so much about while I wear Inter Miami colours and look forward to reuniting with great friends and players.

“I’m also eager to meet my new teammates and coaches.”

Beckham added: “We are delighted to have a player of Luis’ quality and passion for the game join our club.

“He joins a squad that is inspiring the next generation and we look forward to seeing him take to the field with both former team-mates and young players from our academy.”

As well as linking up with Messi again in Miami, Suarez will get the chance to play with two other ex-Barcelona colleagues Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

The Leagues Cup holders resume competitive action on February 22 when they host Real Salt Lake on the opening matchday of the 2024 Major Soccer League season.

Gerardo Martino’s side have warm-up friendlies scheduled against Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal, Vissel Kobe and Newell’s Old Boys in the coming weeks.