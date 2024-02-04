Styrofoam Ban: Choosing Economic Survival, Threat to Environment or Public Health

Expectedly, the ban placed on single-use plastics by the Lagos State Government has triggered mixed reactions. While the government insists on protecting the environment, stakeholders lament the effects of the ban on the investments made in the single-use plastics value chain. LADESOPE LADELOKUN writes

Standing in front of her shop in the Berger area of Lagos on Wednesday, January 24, 2023, Juliana Idiasa, could be heard rebuking the forces of darkness over her business. About three minutes after shouts of “I bind and cast you into the lake of fire”, the Delta State citizen would later reveal in a chat with our correspondent how her styrofoam business had taken a downward slide since the beginning of the week. Obviously misinformed before our correspondent’s intervention, the grandmother had been told styrofoam packs were not among single-use products recently banned by the Lagos State government; something that cemented her belief that evil forces were out to bring down her business.

“We discussed it last night here. I was told it’s another one but not this one. Since Monday, I noticed my regular customers have stopped coming. Those who came only asked for reusable packs. Where will I take these ones to? What you see here is worth over N200,000. I was even considering buying more to replace sold packs. The ban is too sudden. Please tell the government to have mercy on us. Will I now throw these ones away? ” Following the announcement by the Lagos State Government of the ban on the usage and distribution of styrofoam and other single-use plastics in the state, opinions are divided about the propriety of the action. While some shower plaudits on the government for what they call its intervention in saving the environment, others have knocked the government for allegedly failing to spare a thought for the masses due to what they call the suddenness of the announcement.

According to the Commissioner of the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, the menace that single-use plastics, particularly the non-biodegradable styrofoam, are causing on the environment in- formed the action of the government. Wahab lamented that despite the huge funds sunk into the regular cleaning and evacuation of the drainage channels in the state, they are daily clogged up by styrofoam packs. Flowing from this, Wahab ordered the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) and the Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI) to enforce the ban by stopping the operations of production companies and distribution outlets for single use plastics in the state to halt the distribution of the products.

The commissioner further stated that Lagos State would not be held hostage to the economic interests of a few wealthy business owners compared to the millions of Lagosians suffering the consequences of indiscriminate dumping of single-use plastics and other types of waste. Defending the legality of the action of the Lagos State government, the commissioner stated that the National Environmental (Sanitation and Waste Control) Regulation 2009, said to be established under the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA)Act, specifically banned single-use plastic in the country.

Give us more

time For Folakemi Kolade, a dealer in single-use and reusable plastics at Isheri Junction, just some metres away from Berger (Under Bridge) bus stop, her worry centres on the effects of the ban on sellers of the products, the producers and workers in the factories. “Have they created an alternative for us? If they are telling us not to use this one, they should tell us what we should use. This is the only thing some people sell. For those working in the factory where these things are produced, they will be jobless. Some people have bought these things and it will take like a month or more to sell what they have. They should just help us and let us sell what we have,” she pleaded. Another dealer at the Isheri Junction, who simply identified himself as Divine, said he was not aware of the ban until he was interviewed. “I got over 1,000 packs this morning.

But the good thing about it is that I’ve not paid my supplier. We will still have to talk about our deal again. I never knew anything about it. You are the one telling me now.” In a chat with another dealer, Alhaja Kudirat Ajitannawo, in the Iyana School area of Kosofe, she pleaded with the government to take a second look at the policy as the sudden ban could trigger life-threatening health conditions like heart attack and hypertension. She said: “May God help us when it comes to issues with the government. Since they have announced it, we have taken them off our shelf. We don’t know what we will do that will offend the government. Since it is like this, there is nothing we can do. If they can give us the rest of this year to sell all that we have,it will be fine. We beg the government to allow us to sell what we have.After the window period, anyone caught can be dealt with.

Even when people come to ask for it, we tell them we can’t sell it. No one wants to run foul of the law. The ones here will be taken home. There could still be a reversal of the policy. It’s not right to ban the use of packs like that. This is the only thing some people live on. Some may have stroke, hypertension, or heart attack because of this.”

Eateries reveal stand

Pie House is an eatery that sits on Aladelola Street in the Ketu area of Lagos, just like the private television station, Television Continental, TVC. The manager, who does not want his name in print, said the government should beam its searchlight more on producers and distributors of the products, adding that a special attention must also be paid to roadside food vendors. ”I’ve been here for eight years. We have not used it here. Even the eatery opposite us does not use it. It’s a good step by the government. But the focus should be more on roadside food vendors and the manufacturers and distributors. Look at the woman there selling food, the packs litter the gutter around her. And it’s because it is cheap. With N50, you will buy it, but we sell our reusable packs here N200.”

Meanwhile, in a statement, the Food Concepts PLC, the parent company of Chicken Republic restaurants, hailed the government’s decision to protect the environment. The company assured the Lagos State gov- ernment that all its outlets in Lagos would without delay ditch the use of styrofoam packs for both walk-in and online orders “Food Concepts Plc applauds the recent decision by the Lagos State Government to ban the use of Styrofoam, recognising it as a significant step towards protecting our environment. “Effective immediately, all our outlets in Lagos will commence the transition from using Styrofoam packs for both walk-in and online orders. “We encourage our citizens across the state to bring their own reusable food containers.

In line with our commitment to sustainability, we will charge for reusable plastic take- away containers henceforth. “We are also actively working towards reducing our overall plastic footprint. We apologise for any inconvenience during this adaptation to eco-friendly, sustainable options.”

FG follows suit

Reacting to the ban by the Lagos State government, the Minister of State for Environment, Iziaq Salako, said robust awareness campaigns and sensitisation would be rolled out to prepare Nigerians for the inevitable ban of some plastics and the “wholistic circular management of our waste in the coming days.” According to him, the decision of the Lagos State government to ban Styrofoam and other single use plastics is a strong signal to businesses and the general public that the menace of single use plastics needs to be comprehensively addressed, if Nigeria is to deliver on her environmental agenda of sustainability. He commended the Lagos State Government for its bold decision. Salako said an interagency committee had been inaugurated by the Federal Ministry of Environment to continue the process of robust consultation across government, across businesses and with all stakeholders to birth a sustainable solution that is sensitive to the Nigeria context.

He added: “The current poorly regulated and indiscriminate use of plastics has to be addressed, and Nigerians must prepare for the inevitable change in this area, including banning some products. “In the interim, Nigerians are advised to take personal deliberate environmental actions to reduce and reuse plastics and also explore the growing market of recycling for their plastic waste.”

Cancer scare

Sharing his thoughts with Sunday Telegraph, a medical doctor, Fola Adeyemi, said the use of single-use plastics could be an open invitation to terminal illnesses. “Lagos State is not the first to ban the use of single-use plastics. Countries like Taiwan, England and some parts of the United States have banned it. It’s made from petrochemicals. It’s toxic. It has Benzene and Styrene. So, it is safe to say it’s carcinogenic. There are also studies that have linked exposure to Styrene to genetic damage to white blood cells and to certain blood cancers. “Not just that. Disposable plastic items don’t biodegrade. They just break down into micro particles that contaminate our environment.These particles pollute our water sources and even our food and you know what that means for public health,” he said.

Take them to neighbouring states, we can’t kill our citizens anymore – LASG

Speaking on the pleas by some stakeholders to unban the sale of single-use plastics due to its economic implications, the Director of Publicity of the state’s Ministry of Environment, Kunle Adesina, told Sunday Telegraph that a three-week moratorium was all the government could give to demonstrate its empathy. “Yesterday, the commissioner did say there’s no going back on the ban when we met with the representatives of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria and restaurant owners. But the stockists, the importers, will have a moratorium of three weeks before the enforcement will begin. ”

Reacting to the accusation that the sudden announcement of the ban smacks of insensitivity, he said: “Let’s get the conversation straight. In 2021, the National Council on Privatisation banned single-use plastics in Nigeria. The fact that the Federal Government did not start the implementation does not negate the fact that there is a ban on it. What do they mean by “give us time”? If a law is in place, if the government decides to implement it today, or start the implementation in five years’ time, it doesn’t negate the fact that it’s in place. The highest policy- making body is that council on environment. It’s not a new law. It’s just that the political will is what has been lacking. We know what we have been facing by cleaning up drainage channels, and ensuring that they remain free- flowing and that they flow into the proper channels. It has been a Herculean task.

When we evacuate refuse from drainages, 80 per cent are made up of Styrofoams.” He added: “If you go to buy food at eateries , they always ask you to choose between styrofoam or reusable pack.I think the price for styrofoam is about N60 and that of reusable pack is about N200. But you know the reusable pack can be used multiple times.We have given them a three- week window to mop up what they have. We also gave them the option that if they think some neighbouring states allow it, they can take it there. We don’t want to kill our citizens anymore.”

Abrupt ban insensitive, troubling – Rhodes- Vivour, Prof Kila

Commenting, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour , Labour Party’s governorship candidate in the 2023 election in the state, said the announcement of the ban on the sale of single-use plastics Lagos, without a well-thought- out alternative policy and consideration for investments made in the plastics value chain was worrying, despite the importance of addressing environmental concerns and the impact of plastic pollution in Lagos Rhodes-Vivour wrote on X: “This decision lacks consideration for the significant investments made by manufacturers, retailers, and wholesalers of these products, potentially causing severe economic implications. “Did the government care to think about what would happen to the thousands of retailers and small business owners, from Idumota to Oshodi and Ojota, whose livelihoods are tied to this product?” On what the government should be doing instead of the outright ban, he stated: “Rather than an immediate ban, we propose the following alternative policy measures.

Education and Awareness Programmes. Launch comprehensive public awareness campaigns to educate citizens on the environmental impact of single-use plastics and encourage responsible consumption and disposal. “Incentives for Alternatives: Provide incentives and support for businesses to transition to environmentally friendly alternatives such as biodegradable materials and reusable packaging. Recycling Infrastructure: Invest in robust recycling infrastructure to facilitate the collection and proper disposal of plastic waste.” He added:“Regulate the pricing of plastic bottles. Ensure that plastic bottles are priced (N5 – N10 per bottle) as that will provide the needed incentive for citizens to properly dispose of these plastics and earn a tangible amount. “Extended Producer Responsibility: Implement EPR policies to hold producers accountable for the entire life cycle of their products, encouraging sustainable practices. “Collaboration with Stakeholders: Engage stakeholders, including manufacturers, retailers, environmental experts, and community representatives, to develop a holistic and inclusive strategy.”

According to him, Lagos will benefit more from ewaste management plan that incentivizes Local Governments to treat waste as wealth by introducing and enabling biodegradable alternatives and giving manufacturers a timeline to switch. “I urge the Lagos State government and the reactionary Commissioner of Environment to reconsider the abrupt ban and Lagos better collaborates with stakeholders to develop a more comprehensive and sustainable approach to address the issue of plastic pollution in Lagos State.” For Professor of Strategy and Development and Director at the Commonwealth Institute of Advanced and Professional Studies, Prof Anthony Kila, the need to save the environment is a noble and a welcomed initiative, but ”we must also save people’s livelihood and dignity”. According to Kila, the ban neither shows respect for the constitutionally guaranteed right of citizens nor takes into account the economic situation in the country,stating that the government should have prepared traders and manufacturers for the change it was bringing.

Speaking in an interview monitored on Arise TV, he urged everyone affected to approach the court to get justice. “This is a battle for fundamental human rights and in defence of our democratic process. I see a strong case for class action here,” Kila added.

Beyond styrofoam ban, Lagos still lacks real drainages – Environmentalist

In an interview with Sunday Telegraph,an environmentalist, Ayotunde Somoye, said while the Lagos State government should be commended for its bold step to protect the environment, a lot still needs to be done in the area of restructuring drainages. Lagos, he said, does not have real drainages but cesspits. ”So many things are wrong with our system here. Styrofoam is non biodegradable. In fact, it can stay for 100 years. That’s why we have been talking about sorting wastes from home, where there are coded bags for all these nuisances. Some wastes can be reduced, reused. But in Nigeria, because we don’t believe in preventive medicine, we believe in curative, that’s the major problem we have. So this plastic and non-biodegradable can go, it will continue to be with us, it blocks the drainage. We don’t have a drainage in Lagos. What we call drainages are actually cesspits.

”They flow to nowhere. The difference between primary, secondary and tertiary drainage is not there. Thank God the gov- ernment is alive to its responsibility to have stopped it this time around. But there are many things we need to stop too. It has to go on restructuring all drainages in Lagos.You must agree with me that the most prevalent disease in Nigeria is malaria. What is causing malaria? Mosquitoes. And the best way to curb mosquitoes is water management. And, I will tell you, in Lagos, there is no landfill. We are still dumping refuse the old way. Go to Olusosun and see how we dump refuse. But the journey of a thousand miles starts with just a step. Probably, the first step has started with the ban of styrofoam.”

Embracing sustainable alternatives to single-use plastics

Expressing the need to embrace sustainable alternatives to single-use plastics, environment and safety expert, Lasisi Adedoyin, said it was key to creating a cleaner and a more sustainable future. “Government should set plastic reduction and recycling targets for business, make companies responsible for plastic waste through” Extended Producer Responsibility”, set standards for plastic free events, activities, packaging and compostable alternatives. The government will also do well to give incentives for plastic recycling. “Biodegradable and compostable materials, along with the rise of plant-based plastics, offer promising solutions. By making conscious choices and embracing these alternatives, we can play our part in creating a cleaner and more sustainable future.

“Ultimately, it is the collective effort of individuals, businesses, and policymakers that will make a lasting impact on our planet,” he said. Adedoyin said the need to choose sustainable alternatives and pave the way for a cleaner, greener and more environmentally conscious world cannot be overemphasized.