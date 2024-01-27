Stylish men look dapper in mule shoes

Style and comfort are at the heart of this timeless footwear called mule. These half-loafers have always been that footwear that many can’t seem to place yet they crave for it. So, if you’re loving the idea of trying out a mule, let’s check out a few tips about this classic footwear and how to wear them. Traditionally, mules were bedroom slippers and not worn out in public. It’s been worn since the 15th century to the present day, however, they went out of style in the early 1800s.

Several years later, in the twentieth century, mules were again in fashion as they embraced the trends. In this modern times, they’ve been embellished, fashionable and refined in style and purpose and can now be worn in public on any day but on specific occasions that allow for it. Fashion brands like Gucci introduced it to the High Fashion World with the Gucci Fur Lined Mule Slippers and most men and women became obsessed with the slippers.

Today, almost everyone has accepted or joined the mule trend. There are many ways you can wear it, from casual to basic native wears, you can basically pair it with anything. However, it is important to note that these slippers will most likely draw attention to your outfit, so try not to overdo it. But be willing to take some risk because this is a statement piece. Mule is the menswear footwear which everyone is currently craving. It is a style of shoe that has no back or constraint around the foot’s heel. These half-shoes were the trend back in the ’90s and they were the shoes of the century.

Considered luxury and dressier shoes with no platform bottoms, everyone who love fashion wanted to have them in their shoe closet. They were made in many different types of materials like leather, suede and various fabrics and sometimes were decorated with buckles, beads, feathers, and colorful embroidery.

TIPS

Mules are not for everybody and definitely not for every occasion.

Red mule work better with contrasting colours such as dark or navy blue jeans. If you want to look unconventional, you could pair your red mule with a grey.

When wearing brown shoes, always remember that the lighter the shade of brown shoes, the less formal your clothes should be. Dark brown shoes are best paired with darker jeans and if you are wearing brown trousers, let the brown in your outfit be of two different shades.

Black mules go well with almost any outfit.

Mules are incredibly popular due to their comfort and a slip-on style. This doesn’t mean you have to rock it at all times, on all occasions irrespective of what you are wearing.

A Mule Loafer is definitely not a Dress Shoe or Dress Loafers, so it shouldn’t be worn with a suit.

It is time to take out those luxury slippers and try them out if it’s your style. But ensure it’s worn properly with the right outfit for the right occasion.