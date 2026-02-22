New Telegraph

February 22, 2026
Stylish Hijab Broaches

The Islamic faith adherents have started their prayer season and it is ideal to explore a few accessories that can boost the confidence in facing the religious penance ahead.

One of the accessories that is unique to Islamic women is the Hijab broach. A brooch is a specific, often larger and more ornate type of decorative pin, typically featuring intricate designs, precious materials, and a hinged clasp.

They are basically used in holding two fabrics together. In the case of Hijabs, broach is elaborate, more artistic and often designed with gemstones to add a stylish touch to the Hijab head wrap.

Broach is primarily a decorative, statement piece, sometimes functional (holding scarves, doubling as a pendant). Before and after fasting season, hijab broach is one of the most sought-after accessories among Islamic women.

