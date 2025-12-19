Stylish Eagles Land In Morocco

The Super Eagles have arrived in Fes, Morocco, ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, marking the official start of Nigeria’s campaign at the tournament.

The team departed from Cairo earlier today aboard a chartered flight and headed straight to their group base in Fes, where they will play their opening match of the competition against Tanzania on Tuesday evening.

As usual, the Super Eagles travelled in style. The players were dressed in simple green traditional kaftans with fine flowered embroidery, completed with matching caps, reflecting Nigerian culture and pride as they journeyed to the tournament.

Officials confirmed that the team will waste no time settling in, as the Super Eagles are scheduled to hold their first training session in Morocco later today. With preparations intensifying, attention will now shift to Tuesday’s opener against Tanzania, as Nigeria begin their quest for success at the 2025 AFCON on Moroccan soil.