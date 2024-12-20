Style Plus To Join Mayorkun, YKB, MC Lively At GOtv Boxing Night 32

Share

Flykite Productions, organizers of the GOtv Boxing Night, have announced that the ace R&B group, Style Plus, will perform live at the 32nd edition of the event, scheduled for December 26 at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos.

The night will also feature a blend of thrilling boxing action and premium entertainment, with live performances by Afrobeats stars Mayorkun and YKB, as well as a comedy session by the popular MC Lively.

Speaking about the entertainment lineup, Bamidele Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of Flykite Productions, said the inclusion of Style Plus is aimed at elevating the experience for fans.

“GOtv Boxing Night is a unique mix of sport and entertainment. Adding Style Plus to the lineup ensures that attendees enjoy an unforgettable evening of music, laughter, and boxing excitement,” he said.

Style Plus, best known for their 2006 hit track “Olufunmi”, remains one of Nigeria’s most beloved musical groups, with their timeless songs continuing to resonate with audiences across generations.

