Style, class at Smart Money Woman screening

The Smart Money Woman returned in style during the week with the premiere of its highly anticipated second season in Lagos, bringing together a dazzling array of stars and industry power players.

The evening, held in an exclusive setting, saw the who’s who of the Nigerian entertainment industry mingling with the cast and crew.

Showrunner Arese Ugwu was joined by leading stars, Osas Ighodaro, Ini Dima-Okojie, Toni Tones, Eso Dike, and Mimi Onalaja, as well as event host and newcomer Nicole Ikot, who kept the energy high throughout the night.

Walking the stunning blue carpet under the theme “Level Up Lagos,” standout guests included Nnenna Okoye and other notable figures from the world of entertainment and fashion, all dressed to impress in bold, fashion-forward looks.

From Osas Ighodaro’s show-stopping ensemble to Toni Tones’ head-turning look, the evening was a celebration of both television and fashion at its finest.

The Smart Money Woman Season Two is backed by some major names! Sponsors like Sankore, TalentX, Luno, Bankly, Martell, South African Tourism, and MAC Cosmetics have teamed up to support the show, along with Bamboo and the Office of the Special Assistant to the President on Digital and Creative Economy for the premiere.

Based on Arese Ugwu’s sequel, The Smart Money Tribe, the show once again brings beloved characters—Zuri, Ladun, Tami, Adesuwa, and Lara—back to the screen, with the intimate premiere event celebrating both the series and its powerhouse creator.

