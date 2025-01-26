Styish Asake Wears New Look

Share

On January 13, 2025, Nigeria’s music superstar, Asake, became one of the hot topics after he unveiled his new look to celebrate his 30th birthday.

Ahmed Ololade, who is known professionally as Asake, in his new look, cut short his long dreadlocks and shaved his whole beard and mustache which gave him a younger youthful look than he has ever seen before.

This threw up a serious debate among his fans, who were divided on the topic.

The singer, rapper and songwriter is one of Nigeria’s biggest export in the music industry. His dreadlocks and tattoos are among some of the style features that set him apart from other musicians.

Asake has his own way of dressing up when it comes to fashion. Jackets , baggy pants and sneakers are among his favorites. Putting all his favourite fashion items together without his signature dreadlocks, beard and gold teeth made him look like a totally different person,. May be, this is why his new look generated so much buzz.

If Asake’s dreadlocks were naturally grown like that of of Uti Nwachukwu, with years of nurture and care, then Asake deserves some credit because it takes brave heart to take that big Chop.

Like they say, a true fashionista does not slay same look for a long time. Let’s cut this Superstars glam dude some slack.

Share

Please follow and like us: