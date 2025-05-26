Study Tour: Ghana Cargo Technical Committee Meets NIA-MOC

Share

The Ghana Cargo Technical Committee, which includes representatives from the National Insurance Commission(NIC), Ghana Insurance Association(GIA) Ghana Shippers Association (GSA),Ghana Revenue Authority(GRA)and the Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers(ICS), on Tuesday visited the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) on a study tour.

The Ghana Cargo Technical team was received at the Insurers House in Victoria Island, Lagos by the management of the NIA led by the Director-General, Mrs Bola Odukale, officials of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) led by Dr Julius Odidi,Head of Lagos Control Office, NAICOM, and executive members of the NIA Marine Offices Committee (NIAMOC).

The primary objective of the educational tour is to gain insights into the operations of compulsory cargo insurance in Nigeria. The meeting provided an opportunity for the Ghana Cargo Technical Committee to understand the processes, challenges, successes, and expectations regarding marine insurance business in Nigeria.

The visit was also an opportunity for the Ghana Cargo Technical Committee and the NIA team to discuss the intricacies of cargo insurance, share experiences, and explore potential collaboration.

The Ghana Cargo Technical Committee was led by Mr. Fred Asiedu-Darteh of Ghana Shippers’ Authority. Other members of the Cargo Technical Committee from Ghana are: Mrs. Gertrude Adwoa OheneAsienim of Whitestone Shipbrokers Ghana Ltd/Maritime Consultant , Mrs Mercy Naa Koshie Boampong of Serene Insurance Company Ltd., Mr. Nutekpor Emmanuel of Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority and Mr. Mawuli Zogbenu of National Insurance Commission, Ghana.

