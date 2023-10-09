Study ties short bursts of daily activity to longevity

Researchers in Australia have said bursts of activity as short as one to three minutes in duration can prompt a steep decrease in the risk of heart attack, stroke and early death.

The findings were published in the October issue of ‘The Lancet Public Health’.

The researchers tracked the activity of more than 25,000 people in the United Kingdom (UK), all of whom had wearable devices that monitored their movement down to 10-second intervals and found that short bouts of activity lasting fewer than 10 minutes caused a significant decrease in heart attacks and strokes, as well as death from any cause.

According to the lead researcher Matthew Ahmadi, “These weren’t activities where someone needed to don sportswear and athletic shoes, either.

Ahmadi is a postdoctoral research fellow at the University of Sydney in Australia.

“The health-enhancing benefits they received all came from activities of daily living such as playing with children, gardening and household tasks that mixed in short bursts of vigorous intensity,” Ahmadi said.

“Our study found that the health benefits traditionally attributed to exercise-based activities can also be achieved through everyday activities. This was a nice finding, particularly for adults who are unable to or cannot exercise regularly,” he said.

Compared to people who only moved in bouts of one minute or less people who regularly moved five to 10 minutes had a 52 per cent reduced risk of early death and a 41 per cent reduced risk of heart attack and stroke.

Similarly, the study found those who regularly moved three to five minutes had a 44 per cent reduced risk of early death and a 38 per cent reduced risk of heart attack and stroke.

Furthermore, folks who moved one to three minutes were 34 per cent less likely to die early and 29 per cent less likely to suffer a heart attack or stroke.

The intensity of the activity did matter, the findings showed.

For the study, Ahmadi’s team analysed data from 25,241 adults who were part of a long-term U.K. health study. The researchers focused specifically on people who said they don’t exercise in their leisure time.

“These short bursts of activity done at moderate or vigorous intensity are likely leading to cardioprotective adaptations, such as improved blood pressure, blood sugar control, strengthening our heart muscle and reducing our body’s oxidative stress,” he said.

Technology often leads people to sit around, staring at screens, and it’s a temptation that must be resisted, said Dr. Catherine Benziger, a member of the American College of Cardiology’s Prevention Council, reported the ‘Newsmaxhealth’.

Benziger said: “Moving more, sitting less is the name of the game. Dance to a song while you’re cleaning.

“During commercial breaks of a television show, get up and move around. That would be, I think, classified as this kind of movement that they’re talking about.”