Study: Taking paracetamol regularly increases risk of deathly diseases

A new study has highlighted the dangers of taking paracetamol regularly. According to the researchers, taking paracetamol regularly could have a heightened risk of certain deadly diseases, including high blood pressure (HBP), which could lead to heart disease and stroke. It was assumed that – until fairly recently that paracetamol was a completely safe drug to use in patients with HBP until recently following the new findings.

A 2022 study found the effect of paracetamol on blood pressure is similar to that of non-steroidal anti-inflammatories (NSAIDs), such as ibuprofen. NSAIDs are used to manage chronic pain but are also known to increase blood pressure and risk of heart disease, according to ultrasound. Experts have said the increase in blood pressure might be expected to increase the risk of heart disease or stroke by around 20 per cent. The researchers said patients who have a longterm prescription for the painkiller, usually used for the treatment of chronic pain, should be given the lowest effective dose for the shortest time possible.