Study: Shingles, pneumonia shots may lower Alzheimer’s risk

Researchers in the United States have said that certain adult vaccines, including shingles and pneumonia shots, may also help seniors fight off Alzheimer’s disease. The study findings were published online recently in the ‘Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease’.

According to the researchers from the University of Texas Health Science Center (UTHealth) at Houston, prior vaccination with the shingles vaccine, pneumococcus vaccine or the tetanus and diphtheria shot, with or without an added pertussis vaccine, are associated with a 25 per cent to 30 per cent reduced risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia — a gradual decline in memory, thinking, behaviour and social skills, which affect a person’s ability to carry out the simplest tasks. “We were wondering whether the influenza finding was specific to the flu vaccine.”