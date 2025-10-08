Study Reveals That Waiting Helps Brain Health

A new research has shown that waiting isn’t wasted time — it’s actually an opportunity for your brain to pause, reflect, and reset.

Studies suggest that waiting strengthens selfcontrol, helping you create space between impulse and action. Whether you’re pausing before sending an email, diving into a meal, or making a purchase, those brief moments can benefit your mental and emotional health.

According to Study Finds, Ayse Burcin Baskurt, senior lecturer in applied psychology at the University of East London, said that learning to value waiting — and using it intentional ly — can improve overall well-being. “Seeing the value in the moments we have to wait and using them to our advantage can improve well-being by helping us relax and regulate emotions,” she explained.