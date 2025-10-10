Study Reveals Pig’s Liver Transplanted To Human For First Time

Researchers have said medics have successfully transplanted a pig liver into a human in a world first. The patient, a 71-year-old man, lived for almost half a year after the procedure. The man’s own liver had irreversible scarring caused by a hepatitis B infection and liver cancer.

As a result, he was not eligible for a human liver transplant. This is the first time that a liver from a genetically-modified pig has been transplanted in a human for “therapeutic purposes”. Two cases have previously been reported in brain-dead patients as part of preparatory work.

Writing in the Journal of Hepatology, researchers reported that genetically modified pig livers can support key metabolic and synthetic functions in humans. Scientists in China described how they implanted an “auxiliary graft” from a genetically modified Diannan miniature pig; these gene edits were designed to enhance organ compatibility.

For the first month, medics found that the graft functioned effectively. But on day 38, the graft was removed following complications linked to the transplant, a condition called xenotransplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy.