Study: Quarter million microplastics abound in a liter of bottled water

Researchers at the Columbia and Rutgers universities, both in the United States have said that nearly a quarter million invisible pieces of tiny nanoplastics abound in the average liter of bottled water. These are the findings of a study in Monday’s ‘Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences’.

The scientists long figured there were lots of these microscopic plastic pieces, but until the researchers did their calculations they never knew how many or what kind. Looking at five samples each of three common bottled water brands, the researchers found particle levels ranged from 110,000 to 400,000 per liter, averaging at around 240,000. These are particles that are less than a micron in size. There are 25,400 microns — also called micrometers because it is a millionth of a meter — in an inch. A human hair is about 83 microns wide. Much of the plastic seems to be coming from the bottle itself and the reverse osmosis membrane filter used to keep out other contaminants, said study lead author Naixin Qian, a Columbia physical chemist.