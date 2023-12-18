Study: Poor diet quality during adolescence tied to serious health risks

Researchers have said poor diet quality among adolescents in the United States has been found to put young people at risk for heart attack, stroke, and diabetes, among other cardiometabolic diseases later in life.

The research brief shared in the ‘Journal of Nutrition Education and Behaviour,’ published by Elsevier, used the Healthy Eating Index-2015 and medical testing to assess a group of youth aged 10 to 16 years. This study examined data from the Translational Investigation of Growth and Everyday Routine in Kids cohort.

It measured physical activity, sleep, overall dietary guidelines for youth living in metropolitan areas of Louisiana, which are typically medically underserved and characterised by high poverty levels, food insecurity, obesity, and related diseases