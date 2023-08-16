Study: Playing football may increase risk of Parkinson’s disease

Researchers in the United States have said that a new study has found that playing football might increase the risk of developing Parkinson’s disease. These are the suggestions from the study conducted at the Boston University CTE Center, published in the medical journal ‘JAMA Network Open’. Parkinson’s disease is a brain disorder that causes unintended or uncontrollable movements, such as shaking, stiffness, and difficulty with balance and coordination.

Using data from a large online survey sponsored by the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, the researchers found that participants who had a history of playing organized tackle football were 61 per cent more likely to report a Parkinson’s disease diagnosis or parkinsonism, an umbrella term for symptoms like tremors and rigidity that cause movement problems, compared with those who played other organised sports. According to Michael Alosco, a study author and the center’s co-director of clinical research, his team’s interest in Parkinson’s disease didn’t stem from football: It came from boxing