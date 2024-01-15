Study: Overuse of antifungal cream could drive resistant infections

Researchers in the United States have said that prescribing antifungal creams to patients with skin complaints at rates so high could be contributing to the rise of drug-resistant infections. The findings were published in the January 11 issue of the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) journal ‘Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report’.

These are “severe antimicrobial-resistant superficial fungal infections, which have recently been detected in the United States,” noted a team led by Jeremy Gold, a researcher at the U.S. CDC. One of the biggest emerging threats: Drug-re-sistant forms of ringworm (a form of dermatophytosis). In Southeast Asia, major outbreaks of this itchy, circular rash have occurred that are not responding to either topical antifungal creams or pills. Cases of ringworm resistant to drugs have also now been spotted in 11 U.S. states, Gold’s team noted.

This is leading to “patients experiencing extensive lesions and delays in diagnosis,” the team said. As is seen with the overuse of antibiotics, fungi naturally build up resistance to antifungal meds the more they are exposed to them. The CDC team believes that antifungal topical creams are being overprescribed.