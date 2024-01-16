Study: Nighttime light linked to eye disease risk

South Korean researchers have found that people living in areas of the country with the highest levels of street lights and other artificial light had more than double the odds for age-related macular degeneration (AMD), compared to those living in areas with the lowest levels. They published their findings January 16 in ‘JAMA Network Open’. AMD is the most common cause of severe loss of eyesight among people 50 and older.

AMD occurs when a part of the eye’s retina called the macula deteriorates over time. People begin to lose their central vision, making common tasks such as driving or reading difficult. That risk remained even after they accounted for confounding factors such as sleep issues and depression, said a team led by Dr. Ahnul Ha, of the Department of Ophthalmology at Jeju National University College of Medicine in South Korea. City dwellers may be at particular danger for macular degeneration, since the link between the illness and artificial outdoor light “was found solely in urban areas, where the mean outdoor-artificial-light-atnight level was three times higher than in rural areas,” Ha’s group reported.