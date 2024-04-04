Study: New Smartphone App Could Pick Up Dementia Signs

A smartphone app can be used for cognitive tests to diagnose the most common form of dementia for people under the age of 60. The findings of the research were published in ‘JAMA Network Open’. Researchers at the University of California San Francisco (UCSF) in the United States found that remotely deployed smartphone tests could help to detect frontotemporal dementia in people who are genetically predisposed to it before symptoms start.

Frontotemporal disorders or dementia (FTD) refers to several diseases of the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain that typically affect people between the ages of 45 and 64. There are different symptoms of FTD in cluding behavioural changes, having trouble relating to loved ones, and apathy. According to Alzheimer’s Research UK, some 30 per cent of cases have a family history of FTD.