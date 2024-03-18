Study: Mobile Phone Users Who Talk Longer Don’t Face Brain Tumours Risk

A large international research study, COSMOS, initiated by Karolinska Institutet, Stockholm in Sweden and Imperial College London, has found no link between using mobile phones extensively over a long time-period and the risk of brain tumors.

Results of the study are published in ‘Environment International’. The researchers studied more than 250,000 mobile phone users to investigate whether those who use mobile phones over a long time-period have a higher risk of brain tumours than others.

The widespread use of mobile phones and other wireless communications has led to concerns that the radio frequency electromagnetic radiation from mobile technologies can cause cancer and other diseases.

The World Health Organisation (Who) and The European Union (EU) Have Asked for High-Quality Studies to Be Able to Answer These Questions. Against This Background, the Cosmos Study Was Initiated Almost 20 Years Ago.