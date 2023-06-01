New Telegraph

June 1, 2023
Study: Mental Condition Increases Sleep Disorder Risk

Researchers in the United States have said their new research has shown that patients with mental health disorders and patients who are taking psychotropic drugs are at an increased risk of sleep disorders, including sleep apnea and insomnia.

The team, led by Ray M. Merrill, Department of Public Health, College of Life Sciences, Brigham Young University in the U.S, examined the moderating influence of comorbid mental disorders and whether selected psychotropic drugs were associated with sleep disorders after adjusting for mental disorders. Some recent studies have focused on the correlation between mental disorders and sleep issues.

While one study showed that 50 percent of patients with schizophrenia also exhibited insomnia, another research found that slow sleep waves and altered sleep spindles are linked to clinical symptoms and cognitive impairments in patients with schizophrenia.

