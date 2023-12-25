Study: Losing sleep tied to unhappy, anxious days

A new study has found that sleep loss undermines emotional functioning and increases one’s risk for anxiety and depression.

The results of the findings published on December 21 in the journal ‘Psychological Bulletin,’ also show that sleep loss takes a toll on positive emotions like joy, happiness, and contentment.

The research, an exhaustive review conducted in the United States and Europe, spans five decades and underscores the importance of sleep.

Anxiety is a feeling of fear, dread, and uneasiness which might cause affected persons to sweat, feel restless and tense as well as have a rapid heartbeat. On its part, depression is a common mental disorder.

Involving a depressed mood or loss of pleasure or interest in activities for long periods.

Lead author Cara Palma said, “In our largely sleep-deprived society, quantifying the effects of sleep loss on emotion is critical for promoting psychological health.”

Palma is the director of the Sleep and Development Lab at Montana State University in Bozeman in the United States.