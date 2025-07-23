Study: Lipstick, Fake Nails Can Increase Asthma Risk

A new study has found that regularly wearing make-up may increase the risk of developing chronic respiratory conditions including asthma in adulthood. Results of the study are published in the journal ‘Environment International’.

Women who used false nails, cuticle cream, blush and lipstick had a 47 per cent higher risk of being diagnosed with asthma, the study based on nearly 40,000 people found. Just using blush and lipstick five times a week or more increased the risk by 18 per cent.

The researchers, from the US National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute, said the association did not prove the products caused the uptick in risk but did suggest common chemicals in make-up could have an effect.

Some are thought to weaken the immune system, while others – such as polyfluoroalkyl substances (known as PFAs), parabens, phthalates and phenols may interfere with the body’s hormones.