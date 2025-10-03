Study Links Wildfire Smoke Exposure To Lower Sperm Quality

A new study from the University of Washington UW Medicine suggests that wildfire smoke exposure may reduce key measures of sperm quality in patients undergoing fertility treatments.

Results of the research, published in ‘Fertility and Sterility’, encompassed an analysis of semen samples from 84 men who provided sperm for intrauterine insemination procedures between 2018 and 2022. Major wildfire smoke events in the Seattle area occurred in 2018, 2020 and 2022.

By comparing semen analyses collected before and during wildfire seasons, the researchers were able to track changes in sperm health.

The team found consistent declines in sperm concentration, total sperm count, total motile (movement-capable) sperm count, and total progressively motile sperm count during wildfire smoke exposure, reported the ‘Medical Xpress’. One measure, the percentage of progressively motile sperm, showed a slight increase, though it was not enough to offset the overall reductions in sperm quality.