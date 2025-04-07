Study Links Western Diet To Inflammation, Low Immunity

Share

A new study has shown that a switch of just two weeks from a traditional African diet to a Western diet causes inflammation, reduces the immune response to pathogens, and activates processes associated with lifestyle diseases.

Conversely, an African diet rich in vegetables, fiber, and fermented foods has positive effects. Results of the study are published in ‘Nature Medicine’.

Researchers from Radboud University Medical Center, Nijmegen, the Netherlands and KCMC University in Tanzania conducted the study. Seventy-seven healthy men from Tanzania, both urban and rural residents, participated in the study.

Some participants who traditionally ate an African diet switched to a Western diet for two weeks, while others who ate a Western diet adopted a traditional African diet.

A third group consumed a fermented banana drink daily. As a control, ten participants maintained their usual diet.

The researchers comprehensively analysed the function of the immune system, blood inflammation markers, and metabolic processes at baseline, after the two-week intervention, and again four weeks later.

