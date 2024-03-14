Study Links Two, More Hours of Daily Screen Time to Lower Well Being

A new study has found that two hours or more of daily screen time are associated with lower psychological well-being among U.S. preschoolers. Findings of the study are published online in ‘JAMA Network Open’. Psychological well-being is characterised by positive relationships, self-acceptance, a sense of purpose, personal growth, autonomy, and competence.

It is linked to better health, greater happiness, and a longer lifespan. Soyang Kwon, Ph.D., from the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, and colleagues evaluated screen time in the pre pandemic (2018 and 2019) and pandemic (2020 and 2021) periods to examine the relationship between screen time and psychological well-being among young U.S. children aged six months to five years. The analysis included daily screen time reported by 48,775 participants’ primary caregivers participating in the 2018 to 2021 National Survey of Children’s Health.