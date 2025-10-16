Study Links Too Much, Too Little Sleep To Overactive Bladder Risk

The risk for overactive bladder (OAB) is associated with both short and long sleep durations. These are the results of a study published online in ‘Frontiers in Medicine’.

Ciyi Guan, from the Eighth Clinical Medical College of Guangzhou University of Traditional Chinese Medicine in China, and colleagues evaluated associations of sleep duration and sleep disorders with the risk for OAB.

The analysis included 27,302 adults participating in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (2005 to 2018). OAB is a condition characterised by a frequent and urgent need to urinate, sometimes leading to incontinence.

Causes can include unknown factors, nerve problems, excessive fluid intake, caffeine, certain medications, and lifestyle choices like smoking, says the Urology Care Foundation and University of Colorado Urogynaecology.