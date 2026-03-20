Study Links Smartphone Overuse To Disordered Eating In Teens

A new global review from King’s College London has found that excessive smartphone use may be reshaping how teenagers see their bodies—and how they eat.

The findings are published in the ‘Journal of Medical Internet Research’. The study identified a strong link between problematic phone use and disordered eating symptoms, including emotional overeating, loss of control while eating, and signs of food addiction.

It also found that heavy smartphone use is associated with poor body image and low self-esteem. Senior author Ben Carter said the findings show that even teens without diagnosed eating disorders can experience distress. “Overuse of a smartphone is associated with poor body satisfaction and altered eating behaviours,” he noted.