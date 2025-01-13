Study Links Red Light Exposure To Lowered Blood Clots Risk

Share

A new study by researchers in the United States has found that humans and mice exposed to long-wavelength red light had lower rates of blood clots that can cause heart attacks, lung damage and strokes.

Results of the study are published in the ‘Journal of Throm bosis and Haemostasis’. – A blood clot, also known as a thrombus, is a clump of blood that forms to stop bleeding and promote healing.

Blood clots are usually harmless and occur naturally after an injury, but they can sometimes be dangerous. The research was led by the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and University of Pittsburgh Medical Center(UPMC) surgeonscientists.

The findings, which need to be verified through clinical trials, have the potential to reduce blood clots in veins and arteries, which are leading causes of preventable death worldwide.

“The light we’re exposed to can change our biological processes and change our health,” said lead author Elizabeth Andraska, M.D., assistant professor of surgery in Pitt’s Trauma and Transfusion Medicine Research Center and vascular surgery resident at UPMC. “Our findings could lead to a relatively inexpensive therapy that would benefit millions of people.”

