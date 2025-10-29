New Telegraph

October 29, 2025
Study Links Rapid Tooth Loss To Higher Death Risk In Older People

A new study led by Chinese researchers has found that older people who lost their teeth more quickly had a higher risk of dying, regardless of how many teeth they started with. Results of the study are published in ‘BMC Geriatrics’.

The researchers who emphasised that in older adults, tooth loss may be linked to serious health risks, also said there’s need to closely monitor the progression of tooth loss among older adults, as it is an important indicator of broader physiological decline.

Modifiable habits like regular brushing, avoiding smoking, and routine dental checkups play a key role in how quickly teeth are lost.

Studies show that consistent oral care can lower mortality rates among older adults with missing teeth. Making oral health a stronger focus of public health efforts could be an easy way to improve overall well-being.

