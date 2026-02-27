Study Links Prenatal Cannabis Exposure To Schizophrenia

Cannabis use during pregnancy could leave schizophreniarisk signals in the placenta, according to new research that strengthens concerns about prenatal exposure to the drug.

Schizophrenia, a serious mental illness affecting about one per cent of Canadians, disrupts a person’s ability to distinguish reality from psychosis and is associated with significant health challenges and reduced life expectancy.

While established risk factors include family history, childhood trauma and prenatal complications, clinicians still lack reliable early biomarkers to predict vulnerability.

Scientists are increasingly turning their attention to what they call the “placentabrain axis” — the idea that the placenta acts as a biological record of conditions during pregnancy that may shape long-term brain development.

Previous large clinical studies have found that low birth weight is associated with altered placental genetic markers strongly linked to schizophrenia and other adverse neurodevelopmental outcomes, including autism and impaired cognition.

‘Cannabis use during pregnancy has also been associated with low birth weight and increased schizophrenia risk. Since legalisation in Canada in 2018, prenatal cannabis use has risen, reaching 24 per cent among pregnant teens aged 13 to 19.