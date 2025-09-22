New Telegraph

September 22, 2025
Study Links Oral Bacteria To Pancreatic Cancer

A new study by researchers in the United States, has found that a person’s risk of pancreatic cancer might be tied to the microbes living in their mouths.

People have a more than tripled risk of pancreatic cancer if their mouths contain 27 types of bacteria and fungi, including some directly linked to gum disease. The researchers published the findings on September 18 in ‘JAMA Oncology’.

“It is clearer than ever that brushing and flossing your teeth may not only help prevent periodontal disease but may also protect against cancer,” cosenior author Dr. Richard Hayes, a professor of population health at New York University (NYU) Grossman School of Medicine, said.

Pancreatic cancer is considered a “silent killer,” because there are few effective screening methods for catching it early That makes it a highly lethal cancer, with a fiveyear survival rate of just 13 per cent, researchers said in background notes. Previous studies have shown that bacteria can travel through swallowed saliva into the pancreas, increasing cancer risk for those with poor oral health.

