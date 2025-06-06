Study Links Naps With Increased Risk Of Death

Share

An afternoon snooze might seem appealing to middle-aged folks and seniors, but these naps could carry a high cost.

People with certain types of napping patterns have a greater risk of an early death, researchers are slated to report at an upcoming meeting of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) 2025 which will take place in Seattle, Washington from June 8 to 11.

Findings presented at medical meetings should be considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

“People who slept longer during the day, had irregular daytime sleep patterns, or slept more around midday and early afternoon were at greater risk, even after accounting for health and lifestyle factors,” lead researcher Chenlu Gao, a postdoctoral research fellow at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, said in a news release.

The findings call into question the whole concept of the ‘power nap’. For the study, researchers analysed data on more than 86,500 people participating health research project. in the UK Biobank long-term health project research.

