Study Links Meal Timing To Weight Loss

Researchers in Australia have found that meal timing strategies such as time-restricted eating, reducing meal frequency, and consuming calories earlier in the day are associated with modest weight loss within 12 weeks.

In a meta-data study, ‘Meal Timing and Anthropometric and Metabolic Outcomes: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis,’ published in ‘JAMA Network Open,’ the researchers at Bond University in Robina, Australia looked into previous studies to see if they provide a signal for how well meal timing strategies have worked.

Obesity affects one in eight people worldwide, contributing to increased risks of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and certain types of cancer, making it a primary driver of premature mortality.

However, traditional weight loss approaches set limits on calorie intake and specific food choices.

Meal timing strategies are a potential alternative, simplifying dietary management by aligning eating patterns with circadian rhythms, to improve metabolic efficiency, regulate appetite hormones, and reduce late-day snacking behaviors.

