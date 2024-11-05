Study Links Many Pesticides To Prostate Cancer

Share

Researchers have identified 22 pesticides consistently associated with the incidence of prostate cancer in the United States, with four of the pesticides also linked with prostate cancer mortality.

Results of their study are published in the journal ‘Cancer’. To assess county-level associations of 295 pesticides with prostate cancer across counties in the United States, investigators conducted an environmentwide association study, using a lag period between exposure and prostate cancer incidence of 10–18 years to account for the slow-growing nature of most prostate cancers.

The years 1997–2001 were assessed for pesticide use and 2011–2015 for prostate cancer outcomes. Similarly, 2002–2006 were analysed for pesticide use and 2016–2020 for outcomes, reported the ‘Medical Xpress’.

Among the 22 pesticides showing consistent direct associations with prostate cancer incidence across both time-based analyses were three that had previously been linked to prostate cancer, including 2,4D, one of the most frequently used pesticides in the US.

