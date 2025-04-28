Study Links Malaria To Childhood Cancer

Share

A new study has revealed the role of Plasmodium falciparum infection (malaraia) in the development of Burkitt lymphoma (BL), the most common childhood cancer in equatorial Africa and New Guinea.

Results of the study are published in the ‘Journal of Immunology’. BL has been associated with P. falciparum malaria since 1958, but the underlying mechanism of how it led to cancer had remained a mystery.

“Knowing that malaria has a direct role in increasing childhood cancer risk means that measures to reduce the burden of P. falciparum malaria in Africa could also reduce the incidence of Burkitt lymphoma,” shared Dr. Rosemary Rochford, Distinguished Professor of Immunology and Microbiology at the University of Colorado Anschutz School of Medicine, who led the study.

BL is a cancer that affects B cells, important cells of the immune system that produce antibodies. While BL is a rare cancer globally, its prevalence is 10 times higher in areas with a consistent presence of P. falciparum malaria.

Five different species of Plasmodium can cause malaria in humans, but only P. falciparum is associated with BL.

