January 5, 2026
Study Links Infant Screen Exposure To Brain Changes, Teen Anxiety

Children exposed to high levels of screen time before the age of two show measurable changes in brain development that are associated with slower d e c i s i o n – m a k i n g in childhood and increased anxiety in adolescence, a long-ter m study has found.

The findings, published in eBioMedicine, come from research led by Asst. Prof. Tan Ai Peng of the A*STAR Institute for Human Development and Potential (IHDP) and the National University of Singapore’s Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine.

The study involved collaborators from the National University Hospital of Singapore, KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, and McGill University. The team analysed data from the Growing Up in Singapore Towards Healthy Outcomes (GUSTO) cohort, tracking the same children for more than a decade.

