Study Links High Salt Consumption To Type 2 Diabetes Risk

A new research from Tulane University in the United States (U.S) has suggested that those at risk of type 2 diabetes may may now desist from adding extra salt to their meals part of strategy to manage the disease.

Results of the study published in ‘Mayo Clinic Proceedings’ found that frequently adding salt to foods was associated with an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Type 2 diabetes, also called adult onset diabetes is a chronic condition that affects the way the body processes blood sugar (glucose). With type 2 diabetes, the body either doesn’t produce enough insulin, or it resists insulin.

The study surveyed more than 400,000 adults registered in the UK Biobank about their salt intake. Over a median of 11.8 years of follow-up, more than 13,000 cases of type 2 diabetes developed among participants.

Compared to those who ‘never’ or ‘rarely’ used salt, participants who ‘sometimes,’ ‘usually,’ or ‘always’ added salt had a respective 13 percent, 20 percent, and 39 per cent higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes.