Study Links Fluoride To ‘Broad Health Risks’

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is saying that parents and doctors should not give ingestible fluoride tablets to children under three years old.

Doctors may prescribe the tablets to youngsters who have no fluoride in their drinking water, saying that the absence of this mineral, which can strengthen teeth, raises the risk of tooth decay and cavities.

But the tablets have never been approved by the FDA and differ from toothpaste and mouthwash because they are swallowed.

The FDA, which released this information on Friday, said it had sent notices to four unnamed companies that make the tablets outlining its intention to take action.

It also warned that their products should carry labels limiting their use to children at high risk of tooth decay, or those with poor dental hygiene.

In a scientific evaluation published on Friday, the FDA said it had concluded that ingestible fluoride tablets should not be used in children under three or by older children who are not at high risk of tooth decay.

Revealing the announcement, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr, said: ‘This Halloween, the FDA is driving a stake through the heart of outdated science and protecting our kids from the risks associated with ingestible fluoride.