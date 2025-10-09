Study Links Diet, Regular Sodas To Liver Disease

A recent study has found that higher consumption of both sugar-sweetened and low or non-sugar-sweetened beverages are linked to a higher risk for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD).

Additionally, low or non-sugar-sweetened beverages were linked to a greater risk for liver-related mortality. While the study hasn’t been published yet, the findings shed light on the potential risks of these beverages, particularly low or non-sugar-sweetened beverages.

The study results were presented at the United European Gastroenterology (UEG) Week 2025, the annual congress of UEG which took place in Berlin, Germany from October 4 to October 7 and was also available for virtual participation.

The event featured scientific research, lectures, a Postgraduate Teaching Programme, and the new Digestive Disease Mechanism (DDM) Summit for basic scientists. They are yet to appear in a peer-reviewed journal.