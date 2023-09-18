Study links diet, regular soda to increased insulin levels

A new study which compared how different beverages influenced salivary insulin levels has found that both regular and diet soft drink intake resulted in higher salivary insulin levels. Results of the study is published in ‘Food Research International’. What people eat and drink affects many areas of life. Hence, some people often try to reduce their intake of soda and other sugary beverages for health reasons. However, the research also found that levels of the artificial sweetener aspartame in saliva were higher with the consumption of diet soft drinks. This research further highlights some of the potential impacts of substituting regular soft drinks for diet.

Further research is required to understand the full effects and what this may mean for recommendations for artificial sweetener use. This study involved fifteen healthy adults participants between 18 and 45 years, with no history of diabetes or abnormal blood sugar levels. In theory, diet soft drinks should not raise a person’s insulin levels, but the results of this study challenged that idea. According to a Dietitian Karen Z. Berg, “Usually, insulin is released after we eat carbohydrates that increase our blood sugar levels, so it’s normal to have greater insulin after drinking a regular soda. Theoretically, insulin should not be released after drinking diet soda since it should not raise blood sugar, and not call for insulin to be released. It has been heavily debated, whether artificial sweeteners can in fact raise blood sugar and insulin levels.”