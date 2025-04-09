Study Links Diabetes In Pregnancy To Neurodevelopment Disorder Risk

Share

An analysis conducted by Chinese researchers comprising 202 studies, including more than 56 million pregnancies, finds that having diabetes during pregnancy has a link with an increased risk of neurodevelopment disorders like autism and ADHD in children.

While academics stressed more research is needed, the meta-analysis indicated that “diligent monitoring of blood sugar levels throughout pregnancy is imperative.”

It said: “Out of the total of 110 studies looked at, gestational diabetes, which is developed during pregnancy, usually goes away after birth, leaving 80 with pregestational diabetes.”

The analysis shows that the children of mothers with diabetes during pregnancy had a 28 per cent increased risk of having any neurodevelopmental disorder compared to those whose mothers did not have the condition.

The study accounted for other factors that might explain the association, explaining that when looking at individual disorders, researchers found a 25 per cent increased risk of autism spectrum disorder.

