New Telegraph

November 12, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 12, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Study Links Day…

Study Links Day Drowsiness To ‘Pre-Dementia’ Syndrome

A new study has suggested that seniors who are drowsy during the day and find it hard to muster enthusiasm for activities could be at higher risk of a brain condition that precedes dementia. Researchers reported these findings on November 6 in the journal ‘Neurology’.

These sleep-related problems are associated with “motoric cognitive risk syndrome,” a predementia condition that causes slow walking speed and some memory problems, researchers explained.

Dementia is the loss of cognitive functioning — thinking, remembering, and reasoning — to such an extent that it interferes with a person’s daily life and activities. Some people with dementia cannot control their emotions, and their personalities may change.

People with excessive daytime sleepiness and a lack of enthusiasm are more than three times more likely to develop this syndrome, compared to people without those sleep-related problems.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Benue Lifts Suspension On Attorney-General
Read Next

Transition C’ttee Seeks Probe Of Edo’s N410bn Debts
Share
Copy Link
×