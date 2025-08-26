Study Links Chronic Pain To Vitamin Deficiencies

A study from The University of Arizona Health Sciences has found that deficiencies in key vitamins and minerals — including vitamin D, B12, folate, and magnesium have been linked with severe chronic pain.

According to results of findings published in ‘Pain Practice,’ those with these deficiencies were more likely to suffer from persistent pain. The development highlights a possible two-way relationship that could transform treatment. “I treat chronic pain patients, and oftentimes we don’t come up with a diagnosis.

But just because there isn’t a surgery that will help you doesn’t mean you’re not in pain,” said Dr. Julie Pilitsis, senior author of the study and chair of neurosurgery at the University of Arizona College of Medicine, Tucson. “This study is a novel way to approach chronic pain treatment… changes in diet as opposed to medications or other things.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 50 million US adults experience chronic pain lasting more than three months, resulting in massive healthcare costs, lost productivity, and increased rates of anxiety and depression.